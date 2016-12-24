No solution yet for family living on auctioned house

KUALA LUMPUR: The kind act by a man which went viral in social media after he decided to forgo the house he successfully bid, was not seen as a solution for the family occupying the property in Subang 2 near here in clearing the default mortgage.

The 42-year-old female occupant who wanted to be known as Nor said although the man, Lee Hui Sen gave up a RM44,500 deposit so as to enable her family to continue living in the house, it did not give a new hope to them.

"I have to accept the fact that the house will be owned by another person one day ... The auction was indeed a pain to our family," she told Bernama when met near here today.

However, Nor was thankful for the good deeds by Lee who was willing to bear his loss for the sake of the family.

"I have Lee's house address via his lawyer but I don't intend to look for him as it won't solve our problem," she said.

Relating the double-storey house which the family has been living in since 2001, Nor said she and her husband took up a bank loan of RM225,500 for the property which was priced at RM250,000.

"We had a good life then until we quit our jobs in 2009 and started a small-time business. We faced problems beyond our expectations and now, we cannot afford to pay the mortgage," she said.

The mother of two daughters said their dealings with the bank were even more complicated after her husband was declared bankrupt on July 14, 2014.

Nor said her family also had to bear with the embarrassment as the notices of auction were distributed to the mailbox of her neighbours.

She explained that the first of such notices she received was on July 4, 2014 and the fourth or the last notice was on May 30, which was bid by Lee.

According to Nor, she also received a court order to vacate the property via the bank's lawyer on June 7 and could only wait to see what would happen next.

On the special aid launched by the Muslim Consumers Association of Malaysia (PPIM) to help her family as reported by Bernama yesterday, the woman said: "I was speechless." — Bernama