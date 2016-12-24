Transport Ministry to take necessary measures to prevent recurrence of bus mishap: Liow

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) will take all the necessary measures, to prevent a recurrence of the express bus mishap in Johor, once the technical investigation is concluded.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pix) said his ministry views the incident seriously.

"The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Road Safety Department (JKJR) have been instructed to investigate the incident from the road safety aspect.

"We will use the investigation findings to take the necessary action to ensure that the incident will not happen again," Liow said in a statement.

He added Miros and the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) will also work together to audit the bus company involved in the incident that killed 14 people on Saturday.

"Miros Director General Professor Dr. Wong Shaw Voon is working closely with SPAD to collect the data from the scene.

"We will also analyse the preliminary information given by the police to identify the cause of the incident," Liow said, adding that he expects the investigation to be concluded soon.

Liow also sent his condolences to the victims family and urged the public to respect their feelings by not spreading speculations about the incident until the investigation was concluded.

The Alisan Golden Coach Express bus was travelling from Johor Baru to Kuala Lumpur before plunging into a 10m ravine at Km137.l3 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) near the Pagoh Rest and Service Area at 3.30am on Saturday.

The bus was carrying 30 people.

14 people were killed while 16 were injured.

Of the 16 hurt, seven were Malaysian, six were Singapore nationals, two Myanmar nationals and a woman who's nationality is yet to be identified.