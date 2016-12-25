'Cruel Intentions' reboot TV series cancelled

THE television reboot of Cruel Intentions will not be going ahead, reports Deadline.

Originally developed and ordered to pilot by NBC last season, the show was based on the 1999 cult movie, picking up more than 15 years after the film left off.

The series saw Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her role as Kathryn Merteuil and vying for control of Valmont International, while also trying to gain control over Bash Casey, the son of her late brother, Sebastian Valmont and Annette Hargrove, who were played by Ryan Philippe and Reese Witherspoon in the original film.

After discovering his late father's legacy in a hidden journal, Bash is introduced to a world of sex, money, power and corruption.

The series starred Gellar as well as Taylor John Smith, Kate Levering, Samantha Logan, Sophina Brown, Coby Bell and Bryce Cass.

However there may be some good news for fans of the film who were hoping to see the series continue, with Deadline reporting that Sony TV may redevelop the idea. — AFP Relaxnews