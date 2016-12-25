Planned daughter's birthday bash turns into funeral for driver of ill-fated express bus

GEORGE TOWN: Funeral prayers were held for Zakeer Zubir, the 32-year-old bus driver, and his youngest daughter Nur Natasha Zahara at Masjid Hashim Yahya, who were killed in an express bus accident in Johor yesterday, before the burial at Datuk Keramat Muslim Cemetery, here early this morning.

About 50 people, mostly relatives, had waited at the mosque ground for the hearse carrying their remains which arrived at about 4.45am from Hospital Sultanah Fatimah, Johor.

Zakeer's mother, Rashidah Abdul Rahim broke into tears when the remains arrived at the mosque's compound.

When met later, a distraught Rashidah said she couldn't believe her son was gone and pointed out that Zakeer had asked her to take care of his children.

"He also expressed his intention to quit his job as it was tiring and exhausting," she said.

Zakeer's childhood friend, Mohd Rizal Akbar, 38 meanwhile said the deceased was a responsible husband and father.

He said Zakeer was a simple man with a big heart and often extended his help to his friends.

"We grew up together. It is sad that he had to go like this," he told theSun.

Zakeer and Nur Natastasha were laid to rest right after Subuh prayer at about 6.30am.

He was the driver of the ill-fated bus that plunged into a six-metre-deep ravine at the north-bound stretch of the North-South Expressway near Pagoh at about 3.30am yesterday.

His wife Miyarseh, an Indonesian, was also injured in the bus crash.

The couple have two other daughter Nur Zulaikha, 4 and Nur Zafirah, 2 and both of them are currently under the care of Rashidah.

The accident also saw 12 others killed and 16 injured.