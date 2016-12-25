MBPP councillor to continue to speak up on public issues

GEORGE TOWN: Dr. Lim Mah Hui, a Penang Island City Council (MBPP) councillor, will continue to speak up on public issues although he will not hold on to another term next year.

Lim, a vocal critic against state government particularly environment impact issue, said his voice will still be heard as a Penang Forum committee member.

He said he would not disappear from the limelight but will definitely provide his constructive point of views if anything, especially on the environment aspect, arises.

He has been serving as a councillor for six years and Lim said it was long enough for people in public offices.

He believed people in public offices should only serve for certain term to give way for young blood, pointing out that fellow Penang Forum member Khoo Salma Nasution has been nominated by the civil society to take over his place beginning next year.

Asked on whether the state and council urged him to reconsider his decision, Lim responded no one urged him to make an U-turn.

"I think they accept it," he said when contacted.

State Local Government, Traffic and Flood Mitigation committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow could not be reached for comment.

Lim had during the full council meeting decided to not renew his councillor term nor to be nominated next year.

However, he had also praised the council for numerous efforts carried out including the implementation of bike sharing system and upgrading of Pulau Tikus walkways.

The council, nonetheless, would not be spared from criticisms over cutting down of trees and over-development causing high-density issues which he is concerned about.