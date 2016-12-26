13 bodies of Pagoh bus crash victims claimed by families

Posted on 25 December 2016 - 02:04pm Last updated on 25 December 2016 - 09:32pm

MUAR: The bodies of two more victims of the express bus crash at KM137.3 of the North-South Expressway in Pagoh, yesterday, have been claimed by their families, bringing the number of bodies claimed until this morning, to 13.

The two were Mohd Hisham Wahab and Wong Kok Chan, both 32.

The body of Mohd Hisham was claimed by his father, Wahab Jusoh, 60, from the Sultanah Fatimah Hospital mortuary, here, about 10.35am to be brought home to Kampung Rawai, Marang, Terengganu.

The remains of Wong Kok Chan were claimed by his eldest brother, Wong Kok Huen, 40, and brought out five minutes later to be taken back to Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

It was a very sad atmosphere at the mortuary where the victims' family members and friends had gathered to bring home their remains.

The incident occurred when the bus, heading north, skidded and plunged into a six-metre-deep ravine along the expressway early yesterday morning.

Meanwhile, the body of Indian national Abdullah Hadi Yusof, 47, from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu had been identified by his friends.

His body is expected to be flown home tomorrow after the documentation process.

Up till 9.15pm yesterday, the remains of six victims, Nor Saidatul Akmal Idris, Nur Amira Izzaty Mohd Razip, G. Palanivelan, V. Renugah, Zakeer Zubir and Nur Natasya Zahara Zakeer were claimed by their respective families.

After that, the remains of Suriyah Abd Hamid, Faridah Tamron, Hazimah Mustafa, Au Poi Kiew and Hamimah Mammu were claimed by their families. — Bernama