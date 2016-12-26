Religion conversion for children allowed only if both parents agree to it: Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: Penang government will only allow religion conversion for children if both parents agree to it, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said in his Christmas Day message.

He said the state government will not allow unilateral conversion of religion by any one parent.

He added that both parents must reach a consensus in changing the religion of their child.

"We must uphold Islam as the official religion of the country without jeopardising freedom of religion," he said in his message released to the media today.

He urged the people to reject any form of racism and stressed the importance of upholding rule of law instead of looking through the racial lens.

The child conversion issue has been contentious in the country with many people having expressed differing views.

On other issues, Lim slammed the federal government over allocation provided to Chinese primary schools this year while praising Penang for having the highest recycling rate in the country.

He added that focus on building basic infrastructure and human talent must be upheld as the state was a strategic location of choice for investors and tourists.