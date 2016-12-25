Three furniture warehouses in Sungai Bakap razed

NIBONG TEBAL: A furniture factory owner suffered more than RM1 million in losses after three warehouses in Sungai Bakap here, were destroyed in a fire early today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) senior operations commander Mohd Rosmaidi Baharuddin said the first fire engine arrived at the fire in Jalan Tasek, 11 minutes after receiving a call at 6.11am.

"The closely situated warehouses, which stored wood, plastics and housed some furniture-making machines, were burning strongly when JBPM arrived," he said here today.

He said JBPM, comprising 50 officers and personnel and eight volunteer fire and rescue teams using three fire engines, took an hour to bring the fire under control, and it was doused at 8.15am.

Rosmaidi, said there was no casualty as there was no worker in the warehouses during the fire, and the cause of fire and losses were being investigated.

Meanwhile, the factory owner, identified as Lam, 53, said he rushed to his warehouses after he was alerted about the fire by a worker. — Bernama