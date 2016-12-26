No loss of life in Cameron Highlands landslide

Posted on 25 December 2016 - 07:20pm Last updated on 25 December 2016 - 09:11pm

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: A landslide caused some 13 guests to be evacuated from the Tenaga Nasional Berhad's Sharples Bungalow in Tanah Rata here today.

However there were no casualties.

Cameron Highlands Fire and Rescue Department's head Muhamad Haziq Hazmi said four cars parked in the vicinity were also damaged by soil and stones.

The front portion of the building was also damaged in the 3pm incident.

"A team rushed to the scene and immediately ordered the occupants to leave the premises," he added.

The incident was caused by a heavy downpour.

The area had been cordoned off.

Meanwhile an operation were conducted to clear trees and debris brought down by a landslide which blocked Jalan Tapah-Tanah Rata near Bharat Tea Plantation at 4pm.