Police arrest 17 secret society gang members over shooting incident

SEPANG: A total of 17 secret society gang members have been arrested by police over a shooting incident at a restaurant in Dengkil on Friday.

Sepang police chief, ACP Abdul Aziz Ali said the incident was sparked by a brawl involving two secret society gang members before one of them opened fire.

"During the 2.30am incident, the gang members who were drunk on alcohol fought before one of the groups left the scene.

"However, two hours later, the group returned and one of them fired two shots with one hitting a vehicle while the other was unaccounted for."

Abdul Aziz said the police are still hunting for several more secret society gang members involved in the incident.

The 17 arrested were investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting and Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. — Bernama