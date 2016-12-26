Authorities must be stern in enforcing the law on heavy vehicles: State exco

MUAR: The authorities have been urged to be stern in enforcing the law against heavy vehicles, especially express buses, to ensure that the tragic bus accident in Pagoh does not recur.

State Exco for Health and Environment, Datuk Ayub Rahmat said whenever a crash involving mass casualties took place, several studies were done but the recommendations were not implemented.

"In Malaysia, we do not do things seriously. When a similar crash happens again, we will again do studies, " he told reporters, here today.

Earlier, Ayub visited survivors of the express bus crash at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital accompanied by its director, Dr Salehuddeen Abd Aziz.

Ayub said the authorities should act more decisively to address the matter so that such a crash would not recur.

"We should be stern and not cave in to threats by certain parties in implementing the law for the sake of public safety."

He said there was a proposal for the installation of the black boxes on express buses to reduce crashes but it was not implemented.

"In addressing this matter, we should emulate European countries that impose strict laws against bus drivers."

The express bus crash at Km137.3 of North-South Expressway at Pagoh, near Muar yesterday, killed 14 people and injured 16 others. — Bernama