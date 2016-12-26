Viral video of gush of water at Camerons hillslope old incident: Shahidan

IPOH: A video of a gush of water on a hillslope on a road to Cameron Highlands that went viral yesterday is of a past incident, according to Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pix).

Shahidan, the minister in charge of national disaster management who was contacted by Bernama late last night, said he was informed that the incident did not take place yesterday as purportedly portrayed by the video.

The seven-second video of the gush of muddy water was portrayed to have occurred at a hillslope at Km16 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands.

Perak deputy director of the Civil Defence Force, Lt Col (PA) Zairil Anuar Zulmuji, said the force checked with various agencies including the Public Works Department, police, and fire and rescue service.

"None of the agencies had received any report on the gush of water," he said to Bernama.

The video went viral yesterday evening following heavy rain in Cameron Highlands early yesterday that resulted in several minor landslides and flash floods in Tanah Rata. — Bernama