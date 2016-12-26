Salleh slams Mahathir for describing BR1M as corruption

PETALING JAYA: Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak has slammed former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed for describing the government's Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia (BR1M) aid as tantamount to corruption.

In his blog posting today, Salleh said that the government had been dishing out welfare aid long before Dr Mahathir became Prime Minister in 1981.

"In fact, since 2000 Terengganu has been giving direct aid to its citizens in all forms, the same as BR1M, although it was not called BR1M," he said.

Salleh also pointed that it was Mahathir's Wang Ehsan programme that financed the special Terengganu aid programme.

"After implementing the Wang Ehsan and Terengganu aid program in 2000, Mahathir now turns round and condemns BR1M.

"Is Mahathir saying that if the opposition comes to power all aid and welfare programs are going to be abolished?" he questioned.

Calling on Mahathir to make his point clear, Salleh questioned whether aid programmes can be classified as corruption.

"Are tax deductions and rebates also corruption? What about zakat (tithe) and kebajikan (welfare)?" he questioned.

Salleh's response came after Mahathir recently criticised the BR1M saying that since its inception, the aid has caused dependency among its low-income recipients with the increasing higher costs of living.