Body of boy feared drowned in Pantai Irama, Bachok found

BACHOK: The body of a six-year-old boy who was feared to have drowned at Pantai Irama here, on Saturday was found by a rescue team stranded at the Pantai Kampung Tanjung Perupok this morning.

Bachok Fire and Rescue Station Head, Fire Assistant Superintendent Muhammad Khairi Yusuf said the body of Nik Abd Aziz Al-Fathoni Abdul Halim was found about three kilometres from the location the victim was believed to have been carried off by strong waves at 7.15 this morning at the village.

"The body of the victim was found lying on the ground by three members of the Fire and Rescue Department who were patrolling the area to look for the victim," he said when met at the site.

The victim was said to have fallen and swept off by the current while playing near the wave breaker wall on the beach at 6pm on Saturday. — Bernama