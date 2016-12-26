46 flood victims in Kemaman evacuated to three relief centres

KEMAMAN: Heavy rain since yesterday evening caused 46 victims from 13 families in Kemaman to be evacuated to three relief centres early this morning.

Kemaman district officer, Rosman Roslan said the three relief centres were at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Badrul Alam Shah, Kemasik; Kampung Batu 9 kindergarten in Ibok and the Kampung Bukit Kuang community hall.

"Six families are respectively housed at the relief centres in SMK Badrul Alam Shah and Batu 9 kindergarten in Ibok, while one family is being sheltered at the Bukit Kuang community hall.

"The evacuation centres were opened at 12.30am when the flood waters began to inundate the houses of residents and a district flood operations centre was opened at 8.10am today," he said in a media statement, here. — Bernama