Demolition of Kaffa Cafe's toilet not politically motivated

Posted on 26 December 2016 - 02:46pm Last updated on 26 December 2016 - 05:27pm

GEORGE TOWN: A Penang executive council member has refuted a claim that the demolition of the Kaffa Cafe's toilet extension at the Penang airport was politically motivated.

State Local Government, Traffic and Flood Mitigation committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the decision was administrative and was taken as the cafe had violated by-laws.

He said Penang Island City Council (MBPP) had issued about 1,000 summonses to business operators last year for violating council bylaws.

"I do not wish to pursue this matter further, " he said at a press conference today.

Datuk Patrick Ooi, owner of the cafe, had since alleged the state was taking revenge after he had criticised Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng's administration.

Chow, meanwhile said the council also conducted checks on cleanliness in several food outlets including another Kaffa outlet in Lebuh Cina last week.

He said summonses were also given to a few outlets including Kaffa over the cleanliness aspect.

"It is a routine check by the council," he said.