PPBM: Issue of Srikandi's chief should not arise as wing yet to be formed

PETALING JAYA: The issue of Anina Saadudin (pix) as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's (PPBM) Srikandi chief should not arise as the party women's wing has yet to be formed, said its secretary-general Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh.

"According to Matter 21 of PPBM's constitution, the formation of the party's wings are under the supreme council's jurisdiction.

"Anina remains as the supreme council member who is tasked to coordinate Srikandi's movements until the wing is officially formed," Shahruddin said in a statement today.

Anina was said to have been named the Srikandi leader on Nov 2, in the same ceremony where PPBM announced its supreme leadership council members.

Shahruddin clarified that Anina is the party's supreme council member who is charged with organising activities for Srikandi until the wing is formally established.

"The Supreme Council will form the Srikandi wing in the near future after all the internal process is adhered to," he said, adding that Srikandi would be a crucial wing to the party thus the decision to elect the leader must be made carefully.