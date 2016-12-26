Johor bus crash: Operator must explain why only one driver on board

PETALING JAYA: The operator of the express bus that was involved in an accident in Pagoh on Christmas eve must explain why there was only one driver on board for the 390km trip.

Peninsular Malaysia Malay Express Bus Operators Association (Pembawa) president Che Ibrahim Che Ismail said it was the responsibility of each bus operator to ensure there are at least two drivers for trips that are over 300km to avoid accidents caused by fatigue or sleepiness.

"Even the Land Public Transport Commission's (SPAD) Industry Code of Practice (ICOP) Safety required two drivers for long distance travels.

"So the operators must be held responsible. If there was only one driver during the accident, then they must explain," he said today.

The Aliran Golden Coach Express bus was en route to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru when it plunged into a 20m ravine at KM137.3 of the North-South Expressway, killing 14 people and injuring 16 others.

Che Ibrahim said all bus companies must have a station master to check on their vehicles prior to the start of every journey.

"The drivers will provide a checklist for these station masters to check, not only on the number of drivers, but also the condition of the bus, like its brakes and signal, to ensure it is safe for the trip," he said.

On the possibility that the bus might have been speeding when the accident happened, Che Ibrahim said a good way to avoid such mishaps in the future is to require all express buses to have a speed limit controller.

"All buses under my company Konsortium E-Mutiara Berhad are equipped with this function. We limit the speed to 90km per hour. They can't go faster even if they stepped on the pedal," he said.

Express Bus Operators Union of Peninsular Malaysia (KPBESM) deputy secretary Tajarul Yusmi Mohd Yusop, echoing Che Ibrahim's view, said he was appalled that only one driver was on board the fatal bus.

"In the end, the bus operator has to take responsibility. Even SPAD requires all of us to make sure of this (having two drivers), so why didn't they?" he said.