PDRM: 3 detained, revolver seized in early morning raid

ALOR STAR: Police seized a revolver, believed to have been used in a fight in Kulim last Saturday, during a raid at a house in Taman Seri Pinang, Kulim, early Sunday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusoff said three people, aged between 32 and 34, including a married couple, were also detained during the 1am raid.

They were a Backhoe Loader driver, who is a Malaysian; his Thai wife, who is a masseuse; and a local woman, he told a media conference here yesterday.

He said the pistol was found in a kitchen cabinet in the house and following a search, police also found a bullet in a Proton Wira car which was parked in front of the house.

The pistol is believed to have been used to hit a victim in a fight at a cafe in Kulim, he added. — Bernama