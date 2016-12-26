'Wave riding' baby all grown up

GEORGE TOWN: The "wave riding" baby S. Thulaashi who made global headlines when the tsunami struck Penang in 2004 said it was an unbelievable feeling to be alive today.

Now 12 years-old, Thulaashi said she feels grateful although she has no memory of the tragedy as she was only 22 days old when the tsunami hit Pantai Miami.

"I thank God for that, most of the memory of what happened on that day was told by my father," she told reporters after the thanksgiving and special prayer at the beach where she was swept away by the tsunami wave to sea.

She said her father often tells stories of the incident and always reminded her to be thankful for being alive.

"Since I was 6 years-old, my father never failed to reminded me about the tragedy and at the same time teach me to be grateful for what we have now," she said.

The SJK(T) Azad pupil who scored 5As and 3Bs during the recent Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) said she is looking forward to next year in secondary school and wants to do better academically.

Thulaashi said she will continue her secondary studies at St George's Girls School next year.

In the incident 12 years ago, a tsunami wave crashed into her family cafe cum home at Pantai Miami Batu Ferringhi and swept her out to sea.

Miraculously she was brought back to safety by the second wave of the tsunami.

The tragedy claimed 37 lives at Pantai Miami alone.

Her father A. Suppiah, 67, said the thanksgiving and special prayer were conducted every year to Goddess Ganga who protected his daughter.

He said the prayer was also to appease the souls of those who died in the tragedy.

"We thanks God and mother nature for our lives.

"Lets hope it will never happen again", he said.

The Boxing Day Tsunami, as the disaster has come to be known, was one of the deadliest natural disasters to have struck the region.

Waves as high as 10m pounded the coasts of Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The tsunami also hit countries as far as South Africa, Maldives, Tanzania, Kenya, Madagascar, Yemen and Somalia, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake.