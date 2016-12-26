Driver involved in hit and run accident surrenders to police

Posted on 26 December 2016 - 05:42pm Last updated on 26 December 2016 - 05:57pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The driver of a hit-and-run accident where a motorcyclist was killed at the Jalan Pudu roundabout here was arrested on Sunday night.

City Traffic Investigation Department (JSPT) ACP Mohd Nadzri Hussain said the 25-year-old suspect surrendered himself at the Shah Alam Traffic police station at about 4pm on Sunday.

"We have recorded the suspect's statement and arrested him three hours later. His blood and urine samples were also taken for analysis," he said in a statement today.

Mohd Nadzri said investigators also seized the car involved in the accident for further checks from the Computerised Vehicle Examination Centre (Puspakom) and Chemistry Department.

The suspect was later released on police bail.

In the 10am incident, motorcyclist, Ridzuan M Amin, 25, from Pandan Mewah, Ampang, died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car when he was making an illegal U-turn.

He died while receiving treatment at University Malaya Medical Center (UMMC) for head and body injuries.

The victim's wife and pillion rider, Winda Sri Astuti, 23, who is six months pregnant, sustained minor injuries and received treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL).

The incident has gone viral on social media where netizens claim that the suspect had escaped and urged police to hunt the person down by posting the car registration number on social media.

Police urged the public not to spread untrue stories on social media as it could create unnecessary panic and confusion among the people.