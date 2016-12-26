Misunderstanding over roti canai ends in stabbing

GOMBAK: Two men were arrested in connection with the stabbing of a Special Action Unit (UTK) policeman with a sharp object after a quarrel at Selayang here today.

Gombak district police chief ACP Ali Ahmad said both locals, aged 24, were arrested few hours after the incident and remanded for four days starting today.

"In the 5.40am incident, the 26-year-old Constable, who is attached to Bukit Aman Special Action Unit was with another policeman and a friend in a restaurant to have their breakfast.

"The victim later mistakenly ordered a 'roti canai' from one of the suspects thinking that he is the waiter. However, the latter responded with a vulgar gesture prompting the officer to chase the suspect to the restaurant's lobby where a quarrel begun," Ali said in a statement today.

He said the quarrel later ended in a fight and the victim was stabbed with a sharp weapon.

Ali said investigators are still in the midst of identifying the weapon used to stab the victim.

"The victim was later rushed to the Selayang Hospital by his friends and is currently under observation. The duo was arrested few hours after the incident," he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt using dangerous weapons.