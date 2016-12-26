Traffic slow moving on Plus Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on the North South Expressway is reported slow moving as at 4pm today.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said traffic was slow moving from Hentian Senawang to Seremban, Senawang to Hentian Senawang, Jasin to Ayer Keroh and Yong Peng to Ayer Hitam.

Traffic is also slow moving after Putra Mahkota heading to Bangi due to an increase in traffic volume, he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flow was also reported to be slow moving from Genting Sempah heading to Gombak.

Members of the public can get the latest traffic information by calling the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 or check the Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or contact LLM at 1800-88-7752 or check Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama