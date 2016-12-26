Family of express bus driver annoyed, no assistance from employer

GEORGE TOWN: The family of Zakeer Zubir, 32, the express bus driver killed in an accident in Pagoh, Johor, last Saturday, expressed regret that no representative from the operator of the express bus service had come forward to offer assistance.

Fourteen were killed in the crash and the fatalities, besides Zakeer, included his youngest daughter, one-year-old Nur Natasha Zahara, who was travelling with her mother, Miyarseh, an Indonesian.

Zakeer and Nur Natasha Zahara were buried at the Hashim Yahaya Muslim cemetery here yesterday.

Zakeer has two other daughters, Nur Zafeerah, 2, and Nur Cahaya Zulaikha, 4.

Zakeer's brother, Zameer Zubir, 35, said three days had passed since the mishap and during this trying time, the family needed the support and assistance of various quarters, especially Zakeer's employer.

"None of Zakeer's employers or representatives came or contacted us," he said, adding that the family had been contacted by the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) to go to Johor to sign the necessary documents for an operation on Zakeer's wife, Miya (Miyarseh), who was one of those injured in the crash.

He said since Miya is an Indonesian, the cost of her treatment would be higher as she is a foreigner.

"We are also not able to go to Johor yet (to see to Miya's needs) as we also have to take care of Zakeer's two children and also our mother, who is still in trauma," he said when met at the family home in Lebuh Batu Maung 2 here today.

Zameer said the family also had no relatives in Johor and would have to fork out extra cost for accommodation.

The family hopes that Miya could be transferred to Penang Hospital which is nearer. — Bernama