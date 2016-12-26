TNB clear landslide area

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Despite heavy rain, clearing works proceeded today at the Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) resort bungalow in Tanah Rata following a landslide at the Tapah-Cameron Highlands road on Christmas Day.

The area is currently closed to the public as heavy machinery and lorries moved in to clear debris at the resort, known as The Sharples.

Cameron Highlands Fire and Rescue Department head Muhamad Haziq Hazmi said TNB staff were engaged in the clearing works while his personnel and police are monitoring the area for soil movement.

In the 3pm incident, 13 members of a family were evacuated from the resort after a landslide damaged the bungalow and four vehicles parked nearby.

Nor Azniza Abdull Aziz, 31, a guest at the bungalow, said she and the others had just returned from a visit to the Mardi Centre when the incident happened.

"I cannot imagine what would have happened if the group, comprising two teenagers, two children and nine adults, were standing outside.

"This is the first time I stayed at the bungalow. We came to spend our holidays here," she told reporters at the site today.

The group had checked in on Saturday and was supposed to return to Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

A TNB staff, Mohd Syahril Haron, 33, who was in his house at the time of the incident, said he had parked his car near the bungalow because of road construction works in front of his home.

his car and two other vehicles belonging to the guests were buried in the rubble.

At press time, water was still gushing down from a hill at Km43 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands.