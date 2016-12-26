Video of bus driver texting on the job goes viral

PETALING JAYA: Two video clips showing an express bus driver smoking and using his mobile phone while on the job has gone viral on social media.

The two clips were posted on Monday afternoon by Facebook user Firdaus Wong Wai Hung who filmed the driver after boarding the Muar-bound express bus at Terminal Selatan Berhad (TSB).

In the first video clip, the male bus express driver was seen reading and replying to text messages on his mobile phone while maneuvering the steering wheel.

The second clip showed the driver holding a cigarette while reading text messages on his mobile phone.

A netizen who commented on the post said the incident took place after the bus exited the Tangkak toll.

Firdaus also noted that a complaint has been lodged with the express bus company and that appropriate action will be taken against the driver following an internal investigation.

As of 9pm, the posting was shared over 5,000 times and received over 500 comments and 2,000 reactions.

Watch the video here :

https://www.facebook.com/FirdausWongMRM/videos/1054598924651093/