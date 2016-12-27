Botched circumcision procedure

Posted on 26 December 2016 - 10:11pm Last updated on 27 December 2016 - 12:07am

KAJANG: A doctor accidentally sliced off the head of a 10-year-old boy's penis during a routine circumcision procedure.

A source told theSun that the incident took place on Dec 20 at a clinic in Taman Cheras Utama at 8pm.

The victim's father had brought his son to the clinic for the circumcision procedure.

However, during the surgery, the doctor inadvertently sliced off the head of the boy's penis using a laser.

The doctor immediately alerted the victim's parents who rushed the boy to the Hospital Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

The victim was subsequently transferred to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL)

The victim's father who is a government school teacher lodged a police report at the hospital after being advised by doctors at HKL.

It is learnt that the clinic where the accident took place had been in operation for 15 years and the doctor has 21 years of experience, and is a graduate of a foreign university.

The clinic is however not registered under the Health Ministry.

The doctor concerned has also lodged a police report and had admitted that it was an accident.

Kajang district police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said the case is under investigation.