PM wants feedback from commuters who have used MRT services

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak urged commuters who have used the recently launched first phase of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) service from Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) to share their experiences and give their feedback.

"It is already 10 days since the MRT started operating. How is it? Those who have taken a ride can give their feedback at @MRTMalaysia or their views or recommendation," said Najib in his Facebook posting tonight.

The Prime Minister also uploaded a number of pictures of people commuting in the MRT and feeder bus services which is free until Jan 16.

The route of the first phase involves 12 stations between Sungai Buloh and Semantan over a distance of 21km and started operations on Dec 16.

The stations are Sungai Buloh; Kampung Selamat; Kwasa Damansara; Kwasa Sentral; Kota Damansara; Surian; Mutiara Damansara; Bandar Utama; Taman Tun Dr Ismail; Phileo Damansara; Pusat Bandar Damansara and Semantan. — Bernama