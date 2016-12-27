'Mr Fix-It' on what drives him

DATUK Seri Michael Chong has clocked 30 years with the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department. He spoke to theSun recently about the highlights of doing the job he loves.

What is important to you in life?

Peace of mind and good health. It is up to us to create it. But there's the fate factor, of course. That's how I landed this job.

What are the most interesting cases or types of cases you have handled?

Whenever it involves children with serious illnesses, and when we managed to help and successfully give them a second chance at life. I'm very happy to help them.

Are things different now than it was 10, 20 or 30 years ago, as far as the cases are concerned?

More or less the same, especially the cases involving loan sharks. Now, there are also a lot of cyber crimes.

What makes you happy?

Every case where I can help people from misery will bring happiness to me. But I won't be successful without the help of the party, the public and the media. The media helped me a lot. Of course, my family and their support eased a lot of the burden.

How does your wife view your job?

She always voices her concern about my safety, and always remind me not to be over-zealous about it.

Do you still go to Japan and the other countries many Malaysians seem to always get lost/stranded in?

I don't do it any more after so many trips in 1992-1996. It's adjusting to the weather ... I don't feel good each time I come back.

Your wish for this department and country?

It's difficult for this department to operate now compared to many years ago, when there were many MCA top people in the Cabinet.

We had several ministers and deputy ministers ... it was much easier for this department to operate then, especially when there's an MCA representative at the top level of the Home Ministry (since Chong's department handles many cases involving the ministry).

People say MCA is a "goner" now, but what can you do if the Chinese don't support us (by voting for MCA candidates in the election)?

Also, when I started working, Malaysians were not so divided like it is now. I'm very, very sad. All the good memories are fading.

I only hope that one day, we can once again work together very closely like we used to. It takes time ... you need two hands to clap.

What could be the factors that divide us?

Sadly social media and the internet, especially when it comes to elevating and amplifying things.

Anything that you have always wanted to achieve, do or attain? A recreational activity, academically, sports car, etc?

I don't fancy all those. I only fancy happiness – getting everybody to get along.

Do you go on holidays or are you on call 24/7?

I go on holidays sometimes. I like visiting Tokyo. I was there (for a vacation) at the beginning of this year. But I don't fancy going on vacations much, nowadays. Now, I have a grandchild!

With whatever 'me time' you have in your hand, what about hobbies?

Sit down and chitchat with friends. I'm very happy doing that. My favourite friends are from the media. They give me a lot of ideas (smiles). Also, I like going to the movies and watching TV.

Most painful experience?

It was in 1989. I highlighted a case where a young girl was forced into prostitution by a pimp. I didn't name the pimp, but after the news was published, everybody knew it was him.

He confronted me here on the ground floor. He was a big guy, and he was throwing punches at me. I tried blocking them. My right forearm was fractured. It took three weeks to recover.

That incident made me think of quitting this job ... but a couple of good friends advised me against it. They told me not to give up.

Toughest case?

None in particular ... but the tough ones are always the ones involving families. You don't know who to listen to and believe.