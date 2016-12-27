Abused for years but no action taken

IPOH: Twelve girls staying at the Caring Hands (Kakum Karangal) welfare home run by Society of Caring Hands Ipoh here are said to have been subjected to physical and emotional abuse for years, but the authorities seem to be dragging their feet in taking action against the perpetrator.

The discovery of the children's abuse had emerged earlier this year when a child psychologist from Singapore had found irregular behaviour amongst them during a study conducted at the home.

Following a full report submitted to the society's committee by the psychiatrist in June, the society's secretary, Dr Subramaniam Suppiah lodged a police report on the suspected abuse in June 11, and a second report on Aug 12 as there was no feedback from the authorities.

According to 12 ill-treated girls aged between seven and 18, the "abusive hands" were those of the home manager, a Datin and wife of a Datuk who is a senior official of the society.

The girls told theSun the punishment they had to endure included whipping on their soles and palms for the smallest of mistakes, being put in the dog cage with the dog, being thrown around violently and deprived of food for hours and even being stripped and beaten on the buttocks.

The children's complaints have been corroborated by medical examinations conducted by a senior consultant paediatrician of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here which confirmed that they had "suffered many years of persistent physical and emotional abuse".

It is understood there used to be 15 girls staying at the home, but three have since left.

Subramaniam said the committee had, as of August, suspended both the Datuk and the Datin, but until today, other than police interviewing the children on two occasions, there has been no action taken by the authorities to bring the abuser to justice.

"We don't understand why there is no feedback on our reports. Every time we queried the police about the matter, we would not get a proper response. We want action taken against those responsible for the damage done to the children and the reputation of the society."

theSun's attempts to get responses on the matter from the Datuk and Datin were not successful as the Datuk, when contacted, refused to make any comments to the media.

It is learnt the Welfare Department has only decided not to renew the home's permit when it expires at the end of this year.

The home, registered under the Welfare Department, caters to underprivileged female children whose parents have given full consent directly to the residential facility to help raise and educate their daughters.

"They have been placed in the home due to their parents' inability to care for their children because of various reasons, including financial limitations, incarceration or disinterest in caring for them," Subramaniam said.

Subramaniam said the abuse had been going on without the committee's knowledge for many years.

"We found out that the children were made to be responsible for the care and cleanliness of the facility, cooking daily meals for themselves and the two caretakers and volunteer, apart from handwashing the clothes, attending school, tuition and extra-curricular activities.

"They wake up as early as 5.30am and each child on a rotational basis had to prepare 34 cooked vegetarian meals a day including breakfast, lunch and dinner for all the residents," he said, noting that these were the rules placed by the Datin.

The children were also made to mop the floor with rags before they can leave for school in the morning.

Subramaniam said the Datin has installed about 14 CCTVs in the home and watches the children from her tablet. This led the children to be punished even for the slightest mistakes.

He stressed that the rest of the committee, while funding the home, were not aware of what went on behind the closed doors of the home located in Lim Garden.

When news of the alleged abuse was made known to the committee, they were shocked as the Datin had painted rosy pictures all along, giving the impression that she was having it all under control, albeit in a different way.

Subramaniam said when the committee learnt about what happened in the home, it had confronted the Datin and her husband.

"I asked 'Datin, true or not?' She never denied. She just stared at me and did not answer," he added.