Dogs used to punish girl

IPOH: Five girls at the Society of Caring Hands Ipoh (Sochi), who were allegedly abused by the former home manager, have heart-wrenching stories to relate. One girl, who has a fear of dogs, claimed that she was punished by having a few dogs eat from her hands.

Here are excerpts from their interview with theSun:

Girl 1, aged 17: I once climbed on a chair and turned a CCTV camera away. Datin saw it on the CCTV and came to the home. She told to me to bring a book and took me out in her car. As she drove, she threatened to dump me at a bus-stop. I begged her not to leave me at the bus-stop. She then took me to her house and asked me to sleep without dinner. In the middle of the night, at about 3am, she suddenly woke me to ask who turned the CCTV camera away. When I admitted it, she made me kneel and caned the soles of my feet. She then ordered me to read aloud the book I brought so that she could hear me from her bedroom. I was in a room next to the kitchen. I could only stop at about 7am when Datin left the house.

Girl 2, aged seven: Datin asked me and my sister to stand on a chair beside the bed. She slapped me and held my neck from the back and pushed me down. I hit my head on the edge of the bed. There was a cut (on my forehead) and a lot of blood. She took me to a hospital after that. She told the doctor that I fell down on my own. My sister was with me in the room when it happened. I cannot remember what I did but Datin said I was naughty, so she punished me.

Datin has made one of her dogs chase me. I don't like dogs, I'm scared of dogs. She took me to her house because I didn't do my Mathematics homework. She unchained a dog and ordered it to bite me. I hid behind the maid. She asked me to do the Mathematics homework with the dog tied next to me. Datin also asked the maid to put me in the doghouse. The dogs were inside and one tried to bite me so I shouted. Datin then took me out of the doghouse.

Datin put some peanuts in my hands. The dogs like peanuts and they ate the peanuts from my hands. I was so scared. After the peanuts were finished, the dogs tried to bite me and rip my T-shirt.

Girl 3, aged nine: She brought me to her house one morning. Everyone had finished their Mathematics homework but I hadn't finished yet, so she asked me to go inside the doghouse. I crawled into the doghouse. There was a dog sitting outside.

Girl 4, aged 17: I was brought to her house … she took me to the prayer room. She asked the maid to hold my hands. Datin took off my clothes and caned me on my buttocks. I was 13 at the time.

Girl 5, aged 15: We usually eat rice, curry and vegetables but sometimes, when we are punished, we eat only porridge for the whole week. (When going to school) we get a few pieces of biscuits. If we get hungry, we will just bear the hunger.