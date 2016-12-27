2016 A to Z: A year of living dangerously

A – ALLARDYCE, Sam. Anyone who thinks managing England is a "dream job" has to be a bit deluded – and the nightmare wasn't long in coming. Getting sacked after 67 days following a newspaper sting was, he said, "one of my darkest moments". Stick to club football, Sam – you saved Sunderland and now you can save Palace.

B – BALOTELLI, Mario. For a man with "only two brain cells" (according to Mourinho), the Italian made a pretty smart move swapping Liverpool for Nice. From collecting more parking tickets than minutes on the field, he is now leading the line for the new table toppers in France and a contender for the Golden Boot award.

C – CHAPECOENSE. Few outside Brazil had heard of them until they died. The plane crash in Colombia was a tragedy with a capital T – the rise of this club was a fairy story that combined Leicester and Wimbledon with pure fantasy. Life can sometimes be like that but the name is likely to resonate now like Munich did for Manchester United.

CONTE, Antonio. Among the big-name foreign managers, he was the one with the most baggage: hair-piece, hint of scandal, no English and looking likely to self-combust on the touchline. But cleared of wrongdoing, the Italian learnt the lingo and has not put a foot wrong. A master tactician and motivator, he has refloated Mourinho's sinking ship and looks set fair for the title.

D – DJOKOVIC, Novak. King of the world one tournament, can't win a set the next. No one looked more invincible than the mighty Serb until he mysteri-ously lost it all – matches, titles, coach and the No.1 ranking. A reminder of how fragile sporting domin-ance can be. But he's still young enough to come back.

E – EDER. There's never been a more unlikely scorer of the goal that won the Euros. With just three goals in 28 games, he was the Emile Heskey of Portugal and a £5 million (RM27.5m) flop with no goals at Swansea. But he fired a rocket against France that made him a hero and broke the hearts of the host nation.

F – FIFA. Poppygate, expanded Club Cup and a 48-team World Cup. It's not quite "Come back Sepp, all is forgiven," but it's still the same old interfering fascistic FIFA without him. Gianni Infantino should go back to UEFA and doing the Champions League draw. He was OK at that; here he's out of his depth.

G – GUARDIOLA, Pep. No managerial messiah had been more eagerly awaited and he made the "perfect 10" start. But then Man City stumbled as players – young and old alike – struggled to get his message. A work in progress is the best you can say and it doesn't feel like divine intervention.

H – HART, Joe. A salutary tale of a star getting too big for his boots – and still being poor with his feet. Copper-plated City legend who kept out Messi and was England's only world-class player. But after a disastrous Euros, he was shunted out by Pep only to reinvent himself at Torino, even learning Italian. But may have to find another club to take him back to England.

I – IBRAHIMOVIC, Zlatan. The ego has landed – and is delivering. A free transfer, he's on course for 20 goals this season. Having compared himself to red wine, the Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty, he also wants to play till he's 50. For all the bull, he's actually pretty damn good.

ICELAND. Land of Vikings and volcanoes, they erupted and spilled their lava on England's lame lions at the Euros. With a population smaller than Ipoh's, it was the unforgettable underdog story of all time.

J – JESUS, Gabriel. And he's definitely coming. The next Big Thing from Brazil will play for Man City next month and is even available for the Champions League. But he's a striker when Pep is crying out for defenders. He's also very young, doesn't speak a word of English and it's cold and miserable in Manchester in January. Still, he's bringing his mother with him.

K – KANTE, Ngolo. Many felt he deserved the Player of the Year award and he has been as big a loss for Leicester as he has been a hit for Chelsea. The move was a double whammy that saw the champs and the former champs swap roles.

L – LEICESTER City. Now the whole world knows the odds were 5,000-1. You probably could have got 10,000-1 for them to win it by 10 points. But they never looked like failing and were a solid side with some genuine quality. Too bad no one told them they're supposed to defend the title.

M – MURRAY, Andy. Always the fourth of tennis's Big Four, the Brit has overtaken them all to become world No. 1. Having already ended seven-decade national droughts by winning Wimbledon and the Davis Cup, "Handy Andy" is a true national hero: maybe he can fix Brexit too... .

MESSI, Lionel. It was Ronaldo's year and for Messi there were missed pens, failures and even temporary retirement at International level. But for Barcelona his dribble against Espanyol showed that he can not only tip-toe through a minefield, he can step on the "mines" without them going off. Another reminder of his genius, the like of which we'll never see again.

N – Neymar, Junior. Whisper it softly but Brazil are on the way back and leading them is Neymar. Untainted by that 7-1 drubbing by Germany, the Barca star is behind a recovery that sees the selecao's old dazzle returning. And he's pretty good at the day job too – being an integral part of the incomparable MSN.

O – OLYMPICS. Rio pulled it off in a fashion but must this show continue to be a movable feast? Costing billions that host cities don't have for a fortnight of sport that the vast majority of their citizens don't want. They didn't even fill the stadium for Bolt in Rio!

P – PORTUGAL. No more Golden Generation and with Ronaldo over 30, they looked certs to reaffirm their perpetual under-achiever status at the Euros. But they parked a sizable bus, managed for a fair bit without the great man and you know the rest.

Q – QUIT WHILE YOU'RE AHEAD – Nico Rosberg did. Aware Lewis Hamilton was unlikely to have as much bad luck again, the German driver won the world championship and quit. Bottle job or good sense? The petrol-head jurors are split.

R – RONALDO, Cristiano. Clinched Champions League for Real Madrid with winning penalty in shoot-out. Began Euros by chucking reporter's mic into lake; began final in tears as he was carried off injured. But he morphed into a budding Fergie on the sidelines as he urged team to an unlikely triumph. No wonder he won the Ballon d'Or.

S – SPECIAL ONE. Is he still? You can't keep him out of a list like this even though he's lonely, tetchy, vindictive and sorry for himself. His thunder was well and truly stolen first by Pep and then Antonio Conte. But it's gradually coming together and United want him for the long haul. Can he last?

T – TINKERMAN. No more. Claudio Ranieri, that cuddly Italian granddad, belied his nickname to great effect by sticking to the same side and pulling off the Leicester miracle. A cunning old fox indeed.

U– Usain BOLT. Can't leave him out even when we have to put his name back-to-front. He was simply too fast for us but age and the strain of holding up the whole Olympic movement is beginning to tell. He got his hattrick of hattricks in Rio but doesn't look likely to beat his world record. Lewis Hamilton can't beat that.

V – VARDY, Jamie. Ex-Fleetwood Town journeyman broke record by scoring in 11 consecutive games. Was the lethal cutting edge of Leicester's sensational triumph and gave hope to thousands of non-league players. Hollywood are making a movie about him but it may not have the Hollywood ending.

VERTSPPEN, Max. Teenage Dutch Mat Rempit but such a natural he can put a spark back into F1. If he had the same car, it would be fascinating to see him and Hamilton duking it out.

W – WALES. Put England to shame by reaching the semis of the Euros with just 3% of the Premier League population compared to their neighbour's 30%. Boasted the lone world-class outfield player in the UK in Gareth Bale but still played as a team.

WOODS, Tiger. Left comeback very late but is still the story. From sandwich maker at Ryder Cup, to potential saviour of golf, he can make another slice of history if he catches Big Jack. Let's hope his back holds up.

X – XMAS gringe. Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish for sacking Alan Pardew three days before Santa arrives. Still, we suspect Pards' compensation stocking will be adequately filled.

Y – YUAN. More precisely, "take the money and Yuan" which is what many footballers are doing. China flexes its financial muscle and the more mercenary minded cannot resist its allure. Three and a half million ringgit a week, anyone?

Z – 'ZSA ZSA GABOR' – Z is where we usually have to improvise so hope you don't mind this nickname given to Mesut Ozil by the Daily Telegraph. Famous for being famous, lots of lovers but doesn't actually do very much. Just glides through as a celeb. Suits him to a tee.