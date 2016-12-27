Chefs pronounce the food trends of 2017

HOUSE-made charcuterie and street food are in. Quinoa, and vegan cuisine, are out.

So say the results of the latest food trendspotting report, which polled nearly 1,300 professional chefs in the US for their annual "What's Hot" list for 2017.

For the list, chefs – all members of the American Culinary Federation – were asked to rank 169 items as "hot," "yesterday's news" and "perennial favorite.

According to the front-line workers, the hottest trends of 2017 will be the rise in new more affordable cuts of meat, street food-inspired dishes and healthy kids' meals.

Here's a closer look at some of the top food trends predicted to take off in 2017:

New cuts of meat

In 2017, look out for menus to feature traditionally tougher, more affordable cuts of meat like shoulder tender, oyster steak and Vegas Strip Steak. To make them restaurant-worthy, they will get the slow-cooked and marinated treatment.

Street food-inspired foods

Chefs said they plan to get creative with ethnic street foods in 2017, giving their own spin on classics like dumplings, tempura and kabobs, foods that serve as edible gateways to other cultures and places.

Healthful kids' meals

Chefs pledge to make healthy kids' meals a priority in 2017, with more salads, fruit, whole grains and lean proteins replacing burgers and fries on children's menus.

House-made charcuterie

The popularity of the charcuterie board is expected to continue in 2017, with chefs using all parts of the animal to lower costs and avoid food waste.

Sustainable seafood

Both chefs and consumers alike are becoming more aware of their environmental impact and expressing a growing interest in ethical and responsible choices. That extends to their seafood consumption, with questions being asked about their origins, source, and status in the food chain.

The remaining trends on the top 10 list include ethnic-inspired breakfast items, home-made condiments, authentic ethnic cuisine, heirlooms fruits and vegetables and the flavors of Africa.

Here are the top 10 concept trends:

1. Hyper-local sourcing (e.g. restaurant gardens, onsite beer brewing, house-made items)

2. Chef-driven fast-casual concepts

3. Natural ingredients/clean menus

4. Environmental sustainability

5. Locally sourced produce

6. Locally sourced meat and seafood

7. Food waste reduction

8. Meal kits (e.g., pre-measured/prepped raw ingredients for home preparation)

9. Simplicity/back to basics

10. Nutrition — AFP Relaxnews