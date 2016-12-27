Malaysia, Thailand ink currency cooperation pacts with Indonesia

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia and the Bank of Thailand, respectively, signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Bank Indonesia on a framework of cooperation to promote the settlement of bilateral trade and direct investment in their local currencies.

In a joint-statement last Friday, the banks said these bilateral arrangements will efficiently facilitate economic and financial activities among the three countries. This follows the successful implementation of a similar arrangement between Bank Negara and Bank of Thailand earlier this year.

“The enabling environment will benefit businesses by reducing transaction costs and enhancing efficiency of trade and investment settlements.

“Amid the current volatile global financial market conditions, this will offer businesses more options in choosing currencies for trade settlement,” the banks noted.

They added that the framework will pave the way for wider usage of local currencies in the Asean Economic Community and spur further development of the regional foreign exchange and money markets, in support of wider economic and financial integration.

The MoUs were signed by Bank Indonesia’s governor Agus DW Martowardojo, Bank Negara’s governor Muhammad Ibrahim and Bank of Thailand’s governor Veerathai Santiprabhob.