Kemaman flood situation improving

KUALA TERENGGANU: The flood situation in Kemaman district has improved with the number of victims at 89 this morning compared to 101 yesterday.

Kemaman district officer Rosman Roslan said in a statement today, the relief centre at Balairaya Kampung Batu 9, Ibok, was closed early this morning after all the victims went home.

"A total of 57 victims from 14 families are still putting up at the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Badrul Alam Shah, Kemasik while 32 victims from seven families are putting up at Balairaya Padang Kamunting," he added. — Bernama