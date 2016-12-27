Disruptive Innovations

WHEN GrabCar and Uber began their ridesharing services, they caused a major uproar within the local taxi driver community. There is also Airbnb that is affecting the hotel industry because every home can now double up as a hotel too. These are instances of technology-driven businesses that offer more choices to consumers with benefits of comfort and conveniences at lower prices.

Yet, not every “disruptive” business is a “disruptive innovation”, according to Clayton Christensen of Harvard Business School. Disruption is a process whereby a smaller company with fewer resources is able to successfully challenge established businesses. He distinguishes “new-market disruption” as innovations that create new markets by discovering new categories of customers unserved by incumbent businesses. On the other hand, the “low-end disruption” targets customers who do not need the full performance valued by customers at the high end of the market.

Let us consider the journey of a low-end disrupter. An instance is the ambivalent low-cost manufacturers. Initially, the disrupter is focused on serving the less profitable customers, who are happy with a good enough product. With patience, the disrupter is likely to earn a foothold in this customer segment. And the customers may pay a little more for each incremental enhancement in product functionality. After several iterations of innovations, the disrupter will eventually gain larger market shares at the expense of the incumbents whose heads are buried in the sand. Disruption happens when mainstream customers start adopting the disrupters’ offerings in volume. The instances of businesses that have stealthily reshaped entire industries are skype (long distance calls), iTunes (record stores), Google (research libraries), and eBay (local stores).

The pace of disruptions will accelerate, as computer power increases and more things are attached to the internet, expanding its disruptive influence into new realms. For examples, Google intends to reinvent cars as autonomous vehicles; Amazon promises to transform shopping using drones.

In conclusion, it is a strategic choice to sustain a business or to disrupt a market. Each successful business has what Michael Skok of underscore.vc calls the “capability of really exceptional value”. It is built by developing new business models and harnessing new technologies, or exploiting old technologies in new ways. While sustaining a successful business and even becoming new market innovators, managers of established companies are to be vigilant and alert to the low-end disrupters. The disrupters are targeting those overlooked segments, gaining a foothold by delivering more suitable functionality at a lower price.

Contact Dr Hendry Ng (hendryng@sunway.edu.my), Director of VU Postgraduate programmes, for more details about Victoria University MBA and Master of Business (ERP Systems).