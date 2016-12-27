Penang is not a transit point for drug trafficking: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) has refuted a Thai allegation that internationally-linked syndicates have made Penang a transit point for their smuggled drugs from the "Golden Triangle".

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) said while it could not be denied that drug were distributed and used in Penang, that did not mean that the state was a transit point to re-export drugs to other places.

He was responding to a Bernama report where Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Division acting commander for south Thailand Maj Gen Dussadee Choosankij said Penang was being used to reexport drugs from that country.

"These international syndicates always take the opportunity when traders from Penang deal with Thai businesses.

"The people should understand that the success of most of the drug busts in Thailand is because of our intelligence cooperation with their authorities and the drugs are coming from south Thailand," he told reporters after attending the handing over duties ceremony in Bukit Aman police headquarters here today.

At the ceremony, Penang police chief Commissioner Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rajab assumed his new post as the director of the federal police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) replacing Commissioner Datuk Jalaluddin Abdul Rahman who retired today.

Khalid said just because a few Malaysians from Penang have been arrested for drug related offences, that did not make Penang the transit point to smuggle drugs.

He said as long as there is demand for drugs, there will be supply.

"We have to fight the two elements of demand and supply in the drug trade," he noted.

On another matter, Khalid said police had remanded two suspects involved in the incident where an off-duty constable attached to the Federal Special Action Unit (UTK) was stabbed in the stomach near a restaurant in Selayang on Monday.

"We hope the victim is in good condition. The victim might not be the intended target but let us investigate the reason behind the physical confrontation," he added.

The duo, both 24, were arrested hours after the incident where the victim mistakenly ordered 'roti canai' from one of the suspects thinking he was the waiter.

However, the latter responded with a vulgar gesture prompting the policeman to chase the suspect to the restaurant's lobby where a quarrel begun.

Meanwhile, Khalid assured police will ensure that they are well prepared to face any 'hooligan acts' by irresponsible people during the New Year celebrations in the city centre.

"Please celebrate the New Year responsibly and to the youngsters, avoid vandalising public properties and respect the law," he said.