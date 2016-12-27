Police arrest 24 at Penang Turf Club in STAGG raid

Posted on 27 December 2016 - 12:54pm Last updated on 27 December 2016 - 05:28pm

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested 24 people at Penang Turf Club in a raid conducted by Bukit Aman Special Task Force for Anti-vice, Gaming and Gangsterism (STAGG) on Christmas Day.

Penang CID chief SAC Zainol Samah said the arrest includes a Chinese national and six females, all believed to be involved in illegal horse racing bettings.

He said police also confiscated turf guide book, Chinese newspapers, handphones and calculators.

"Cash amounting to RM 70,379 were also confiscated during the raid", he said in a statement released to the media early today.

All suspects aged between 35 to 73 years old, brought to Northeast police station, are being investigated under Section 6(3) of Betting Act 1953.