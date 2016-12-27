RM2,500 incentive for seniors spread via WhatsApp a lie: EPF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) today dismissed as false, the claim spread via WhatsApp that the government has allocated an incentive of RM2,500 for senior citizens and that they should withdraw the amount from their EPF account before Dec 31, 2016.

It said information on the purported incentive for those contributors aged 55 and above was spread through WhatsApp audio message.

"EPF wishes to state that the information is false and the said incentive in the message does not exist," it said in a statement, here, today.

The agency said it viewed seriously this irresponsible action which it viewed as deliberate to create public confusion.

It advised EPF contributors not to be influenced by such false information and not to spread such message.

"Members are encouraged to visit the EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my or contact the Communications Management Centre at 03-89226000 to obtain valid information," the statement said. — Bernama