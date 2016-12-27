Community centre a safe haven for Rohingya in Malaysia

Ethnic Rohingya women browse through clothes donated by NGOs at a community centre in Selayang Baru, Kuala Lumpur, Dec 26, 2016. — Bernama

Members of the Rohingya community look at clothes and groceries donated by NGOs at a community centre in Selayang Baru, Kuala Lumpur, Dec 26, 2016. — Bernama

SELAYANG: They left Myanmar to escape the oppression and abuse there, but many of the Rohingya people planning to start a new life in Malaysia found themselves exploited by the unscrupulous here.

The refugees are vulnerable to becoming victims of sexual abuse, rape, child labour and human trafficking syndicates, while some were murdered or died due to inhumane treatment from purported agents who were supposed to bring them to safety.

Humanitarian Aid, a non-governmental organisation concerned with the Rohingya plights, said these incidences were among the sad tales shared by the Rohingya people seeking assistance at its community centre in Selayang Baru, here.

The centre, which doubles as an education centre named Sekolah Pelangi Kasih, also houses several Rohingya children who became orphans due to the action of exploiters masquerading as saviours.

"Some of the children in our education centre had their parents abused and killed while taking the refugee boat to Malaysia. These children then had to survive on their own as they have no other places to rely on," said Rafik Shah Mohd Ismail, headmaster of the education centre.

"Upon reaching our country, if they were not saved by the concerned parties, these unfortunate children would later fall prey to manipulative syndicates and forced to become labour and beggars on our streets," he told reporters during an interview at the centre on Monday.

Rafik Shah said the Sekolah Pelangi Kasih was established with a special purpose of reducing the case of exploitation of Rohingya people and children seeking shelter in Malaysia.

"Our centre operates for six days a week from 9am to 5pm. We need to keep the children here as long as we can so that they will not be roaming the streets and fall into the hands of any syndicate," he said.

There are currently 75 Rohingya children, 30 of them orphans, taking basic academic lessons at the centre, including Bahasa Malaysia and English. The centre also provides free meals to its occupants every day.

Humanitarian Aid vice-president Badariah Abdul Hamid said many of the Rohingya families were facing financial difficulties to survive in Malaysia and had to perform odd jobs to make ends meet.

Due to the high cost of living, these families had to live in deplorable and unhygenic conditions, with many forced to live together in cramped living quarters.

"The cost to rent a room in this area is around RM350 to RM400. It is normal to see three to four Rohingya families sharing a small room that are partitioned as they could not afford to pay the rent," she said.

"Some of the parents could not even afford to buy a RM1 ice-cream for their children. How can they survive here if they have a bigger family?" she added.

Badariah said the organisation had to spend some RM35,000 every month to operate the centre, with most of its source of income coming from crowdfunding.

"Although we are not fully capable and facing many challenges to maintain our operation, we have a sense of responsibility to assist to the survival of the Rohingya community here," she said.