Policeman injured during crime prevention operation in Miri

MIRI: A policeman was injured while chasing a suspect during a crime prevention operation in Bukit Kanada, yesterday.

Miri police chief, ACP Khoo Leng Huat said prior to the incident, the 28-year-old lance corporal and two colleagues stopped a motorcycle ridden by a local male in his 20s.

"The youth was stopped at a traffic light near a shopping centre in Jalan Miri Pujut at 3.30pm as the motorcycle did not have its registration number displayed in front and at the back," he said in a statement, here, today.

According to Khoo, when asked to show his identity card and driving licence, the suspect refused and sped off towards Bukit Kanada, prompting a chase.

He said when heading down Bukit Kanada, the suspect's motorcycle hit the road shoulder, skidded and crashed, and this caused the chasing policeman to lose balance and fall as well.

"The victim suffered injuries to his lips, shoulders and body, while the suspect injured both his elbows," said Khoo, adding that both received treatment at Miri Hospital.

The initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle ridden by the suspect belonged to his mother.

"The suspect is now in the lock-up," Khoo said, adding that the suspect was also investigated for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties. — Bernama