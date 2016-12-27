Puah calls for Syed Hamid's resignation

JOHOR BARU: Bukit Batu assemblyman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse has called on the resignation of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid following his failure to safeguard the safety of bus passengers.

Stating that Syed Hamid should take the full responsibility for the recent express bus crash which killed 14 passengers and injuring 16 others at Km137.3 of the North-South Expressway at Pagoh (nourth bound), near Muar on Dec 24, he said, there has been no improvement seen ever since he took the posting on June 3 , 2010.

"Malaysians still remember some of the fatal crashes including that in Genting Highlands which claimed 37 lives on August 21, 2013," he told reporters at his community service centre in Kulai.

"We need to nurture a culture of responsibility, SPAD as a road transport governing body, its chief should be responsible for the big disaster on the road," said Puah.

At present, he said, there are no laws to punish the bus company management/director when their buses are involved in fatal accidents.

He urged the Road Transport Department to add penalty, a new regulation, for company directors whose vehicles are involved in fatal accidents.

"Make the director be liable for punishment, such as for income tax offender," he said, adding the government must put more safety measures for buses to avert loss of lives.

For reckless driving, the driver is charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (RTA) for causing death by reckless and dangerous driving which carries imprisonment of two to ten years, and fine of RM5,000 to RM20,000 upon conviction.

"But, where is the law to take the company directors to task?," said Puah.