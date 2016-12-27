Govt, Asean must take firmer stance on Rohingya issue: Wan Azizah

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan has called on the government and Asean to take a firmer stance in Myanmar's alleged persecution and ethnic cleansing against the Rohingyas.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said action has to be taken immediately to stop the violence in Myanmar and increase humanitarian efforts to the country.

Wan Azizah was referring to a recent meeting of foreign ministers from Asean member nations in Yangon, Myanmar, where it was decided that Myanmar will allow humanitarian missions to reach the Rohingya community.

"We support this initiative and call upon the Malaysian government and other Asean member nations to be more firm in asserting that these injustices must end.

"Asean's statement is merely initiating a 'discussion' which really should have taken place 30 years ago," she told a press conference at PKR's headquarters today.

Wan Azizah, who is Permatang Pauh MP and PKR president, also welcomed the UN's resolution to investigate and prosecute war crimes perpetrated by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's military and allies in the Syrian Civil War.

She said this is a step in the right direction by UN and also called on the Malaysian government to condemn the atrocities taking place in Syria.

Lastly, Wan Azizah also commended Russia and Turkey for initiating a joint investigation into the assassination of Andrey Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, on Dec 19 in order to avoid further conflict.