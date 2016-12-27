Johor state govt slammed for not implementing ban on polystyrene foot packaging

KULAI: An opposition assemblyman has taken the state government to task for not implementing a ban on the use of polystyrene food packaging as stated earlier.

Bukit Batu assemblyman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the ban was supposed to come into force in November, but there has been no announcement on the matter to date.

Speaking at this community service centre here, Puah accused the state government of lacking political will in implementing the "green policy".

He said consumers are ready to accept paper and other environment friendly packaging material.

In April, State Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat told the State Assembly that the use of polystyrene and plastic will be banned in Johor to protect the environment.