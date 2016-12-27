Universiti Malaya, Education Minister and Government sued by suspended students

KUALA LUMPUR: Four Universiti Malaya students are challenging the validity of a rule used to discipline them after they had participated in a rally on Aug 27.

The four students; Anis Syafiqah Md Yusof, 24, Muhammad Luqman Hakim Mohd Fazli, 23, Suhail Wan Azahar, 22, and Mohamad Luqman Nul Haqim Zul Razali, 22, filed the suit against University Malaya, Higher Education Minister and the government, through their lawyers Cyrus Tiu Foo Woei and Marcus Tan.

Anis Syafiqah, Languages and Linguistics faculty final year student and the president of the Coalition of Malaysian Student Front, Muhammad Luqman, (final year in Academy of Islamic Studies) and Mohamad Luqman Nul Haqim,(third year student of Islamic Studies) were fined RM400, each for participating in the rally and suspended for a semester, starting Feb, 2017.

Suhail, a third year student of Islamic Studies faculty was fined RM400 over his participation in the rally.

In the originating summons, the students claimed that they had participated in a peaceful assembly, urging the government (third defendant) to take steps to bring an individual named as "Malaysian Official One", who was identified in a complaint filed by the United States of America Department of Justice.

They are seeking to declare that Section 15(3) (b), Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 and regulations 3 and 13 of the Universiti of Malaya Methods (Discipline of Students) 1999, do not preclude the entitlement of students, to exercise their freedom of rights to freedom of speech and expression and assemble peacefully under Article 10, outside the campus.