Soldier dies in motorcycle-express bus crash

SERIAN: A soldier was killed while his cousin was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by an express bus in a road crash involving three vehicles at KM 61 of Jalan Kuching/Sri Aman-Serian, last night.

Mohammad Haziq Irsyaduddin Ismail, 23, of Army Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur and Eirsard Emier Yahya,20, were travelling from Serian market to his house in Kampung Hulu Serian when the crash occurred at 11.20pm.

Sarawak Acting Deputy CID and Traffic chief, ASP Mathew Manggi said earlier, Mohammad Haziq was said to have stopped in the middle of the road to turn into an intersection and was rammed from behind by an express bus.

"Mohammad Haziq died at the scene due to severe head injuries and wounds on the right ribs.

His cousin, Eirsard Emier, who was riding pillion was thrown off the motorcycle and ended on the bonnet of a Toyota Fortuner (4WD vehicle).

Manggi said Eirsard Emier, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to Serian District Hospital before transferred to Sarawak General Hospital for treatment

"The remains of Mohammad Haziq were sent to Serian District Hospital for autopsy before handed over to family members for burial."

The driver of the express bus and the Toyota Fortuner escaped unhurt. The case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport 1987. — Bernama