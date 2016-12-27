p13 (letbat) Good PR to the rescue

The government continues to take a battering in the Klang Valley over a range of matters including the currency, claims of corruption and allegations of "shooting the messenger". A check of the blogs, comments and reader reactions to the daily news snippets regarding the political economy suggests that few netizens "buy" the government actions and explanations. And despite tough laws against rumour, falsehood and defamation, it is simply impossible to regulate all this internet activity.

However, if we assume two things that the government has recently asserted, firstly that Swiss national and former Petro Saudi executive Justo's documents regarding 1MDB were tampered with and secondly, that the MACC has found that the deposit in the prime minister's account is unrelated to 1MDB, then its actions interfering with the media, leaking investigators and disloyal officer holders seem more justifiable. And it would not be the first time that anti-government rumours have turned out to be falsehoods.

However, the decision to reconstitute the Public Accounts Committee investigation which will cause a delay until the end of the year, could prove disastrous. This allows extra months of uncertainty and speculation to damage the Umno brand and bleed more support before a full explanation is forthcoming. And the agonisingly slow drip of information about the private donation, and continued debate about such things as the fallen ringgit, consumer prices, GST and suspected corruption involving Malaysian officials in Australia are totally toxic for the government's well-being. It badly needs some excellent public relations advice and action.

Simon Wood

Petaling Jaya