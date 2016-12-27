sent-cleared-done

By Lee Choon Fai

Newsdesk@thesundaily.com

KUALA LUMPUR: The government achieved 95.4% of the 17 initiatives outlined in the Barisan Nasional's 13th General Election Manifesto.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this achievement is despite the three more years to go until the next General Election (GE).

"Several obstacles that preventing implementation of the manifesto have been resolved.

"The government is confident that it will complete its manifesto implementation by 2018," Ahmad Zahid told a press conference at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

He said BN's GE13 manifesto has 4,797 projects in total, in which 3,730 projects or 78% involving RM17.34 billion has been completely implemented.

The rest of the 992 projects involving RM261.33 billion are currently being implemented.

Ahmad Zahid said he will personally monitor the remaining projects' progress and will conduct performance inspections every three months.

The initiatives include managing cost of living, building a dynamic and innovative economy, increasing public security, fighting corruption, and etc, etc.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Home Minister, was conferring Honorary and Affiliate ranks to young leaders in security organisations.

He said such organisations, such as Rela, are one of the components to creating a comprehensive defence and security network, the others being the Armed Forces and the Police.

Ahmad Zahid said Rela could even be a force against the Islamic State (IS) by acting as the eyes and ears of security agencies.

"In this world of growing threats, not only in terms of Lahad Datu, but also from Daesh, the people who call themselves an Islamic Caliphate or IS.

"They (IS) are even on social media these days, and Rela is an additional voluntary line of defence," he said during his speech.

Ahmad Zahid also remarked that their new green digital camouflage tailored uniforms and ranks are not to separate them from the public, but to establish confidence.

However, he said, Rela must also be seen at the front lines helping the people prevent and lower crime, and assisting emergency response units in times of disaster.

"The government is expecting floods during the monsoon season this year, and I want to see these uniforms at the front lines helping flood victims," Ahmad Zahid said.

END