Man who tried to blackmail ex-gf bludgeoned to death

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested two suspects over the death of a 28-year-old man who had allegedly been harassing the girlfriend of one of the men.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Azlin Sadari said the men in their 20's had allegedly assaulted the victim with a blunt weapon at a condominium in Subang Jaya on Dec 19.

"It is believed that the victim who recently broke up with his girlfriend early this month, had gone to see his ex girlfriend who is now dating one of the suspects," he said.

Following which the suspect called the victim to discuss personal matters on the same night.

"The suspect wanted to confront the victim because the victim had tried to blackmail his former girlfriend on social media by threatening to make private photos of her viral," he added.

The discussion turned ugly and the victim had allegedly punched the suspect as they were talking.

The suspect's accomplice then arrived to back him up and a scuffle broke out between the three of them.

A security guard who heard the commotion ordered them to leave the place.

The following day at 1.30am on Dec 20, police were alerted by a passer-by that an unconscious man was found lying near the condominium lobby without any personal identification documents.

Azlin said the suspects were arrested at their homes at 7.30pm the same day.

He said they admitted in interrogation to assaulting the victim.

The victim who suffered serious head injuries died at the University Malaya Medical Centre on Sunday.

The case which was initially investigated for causing grievous hurt, is now being investigated for murder.