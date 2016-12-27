Ringgit closes lower against greenback

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today, in line with most Asian currencies, as the rise in US bond yields supported the greenback.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4760/4810 against the US dollar from 4.4725/4755 recorded last Friday.

A dealer said heightened uncertainties over US President-elect Donald Trump's views on US interest rates and trade also pressured the currencies of export-oriented countries in Asia.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit traded mostly lower.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0895/0946 from 3.0934/0959 last Friday and slid against the yen to 3.8168/8214 from 3.8112/8145.

It declined against the British pound to 5.4921/4995 from 5.4904/4946 and fell against euro to 4.6770/6831 from 4.6751/6800 previously. — Bernama